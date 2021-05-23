‘Not something that should happen’: Bullets fly through neighbors’ homes during Youngstown mass shooting

Two residents who live on opposite ends of the block reported bullets flying into their homes in the middle of the night

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Neighbors all along Salt Springs Road in Youngstown told First News they heard gunshots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police are investigating a mass shooting that happened outside of a bar there overnight, leaving three people dead and at least three more injured.

“It was not something that should happen,” said Dierick, a resident who didn’t want to disclose his full name.

Dierick lives directly across the street from Torch Club Bar and Grill.

“Every time they have an event here it gets a little worse,” Dierick said.

He said people park in his yard and leave behind trash.

“More people, more cars, more disrespectful to the neighbors–using their yards, music until 3:30 or 4 in the morning,” Dierick said.

Dierick said he’s lucky that he was upstairs when the shooting happened.

“I have about four bullet holes in my downstairs, the height of my body, so pretty much if I would have been downstairs, I would have gotten hit,” he said.

Just down the street, another neighbor said he was sitting in an armchair in his home watching television when a bullet narrowly missed him. The bullet hole is only about three feet from where he was sitting.

Another man told First News he’s the father of one of the victims killed in the shooting. He said he was in shock and couldn’t believe this is real.

That man lives about a block down Salt Springs Road, but he said he didn’t hear any gunshots. However, Dierick said he heard at least 20 rounds.

“There was a car accident, and as soon as I started looking out the window, there was a commotion, and a few people started exchanging fire,” Dierick said.

The city has now seen 12 homicides this year, as compared to 13 at this time last year. There have been 43 people shot and wounded this year, including all 12 homicide victims, as compared to 28 people shot at this time last year, which includes 12 of the 13 homicide victims.