WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The lawyer for the woman accused of vandalizing the county courthouse entered a not guilty by reason of insanity plea for his client.

The plea was filed Wednesday in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas, according to court records.

Joanna McCane, 44, faces a felony vandalism charge.

McCane is accused of breaking 12 windows of the Trumbull County Courthouse on November 26.

Officers said the vandalism happened after McCane was released from jail following a trespassing incident at a Warren restaurant.

Her trial in Trumbull County was scheduled to begin Nov. 21.