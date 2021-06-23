‘Not going to lie, I got mine:’ YPD makes two gun arrests during traffic stops

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police Tuesday arrested two people on gun charges in separate traffic stops on the South Side.

About 9:40 p.m., reports said officers pulled over a car at Cain Street and West Hylda Avenue that failed to yield and almost struck a marked police cruiser.

The driver of the car told police she does not have a license. When officers asked her if there was anything in the car, she said, “Just two kids and chicken dip,” before adding without prompting, “I don’t have guns, though.”

Officers asked everyone out of the car when the driver gave consent to a search. One of the passengers, Cajian Little, 30, of North Schenley Avenue, was clutching a fanny bag and said, “I’m not going to lie, I got mine.”

Inside the bag police found a loaded 9mm handgun, reports said.

Little was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. She is expected to be arraigned in municipal court Wednesday.

About 6:20 p.m., officers pulled over a car at West Dewey Avenue and Market Street for excessive window tint. That driver also gave consent to a search. When police opened the driver’s side door, there was an extended magazine for a handgun in the cupholder, reports said.

All the occupants of the car were told to put their hands out of the windows, and a 17-year-old passenger, who was in the back seat, admitted he had a gun, reports said. Police opened his door and a loaded 9mm handgun fell to the ground, reports said.

Police also found an empty drum magazine in the car, reports said. When checked, the extended magazine was also empty.

The 17-year-old was booked into the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.