Northwestern PA natural gas company warns of scammers targeting customers

ERIE, Pa. (WKBN) – National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. is warning its customers of a recent scam.

The natural gas company, which supplies to people in northwestern Pennsylvania, said scammers are contacting its customers pretending to be National Fuel representatives.

The scammers tell customers they have 45 minutes to pay their bill or their service will be disconnected.

National Fuel said it doesn’t disconnect service without multiple attempts to contact customers.

It won’t force phone payments as the only payment option or request that bills be paid through a prepaid debit card, gift card or wire transfer.

In addition, National Fuel will not sell gas supply door-to-door, visit customers’ homes to view their gas bills or ask them to sign an agreement or ask customers to replace gas meters at the customer’s expense.

National Fuel representatives will visit customers’ homes for things like meter reading, construction work or gas emergencies. Employees will always have a photo ID.

To report suspicious activity, call National Fuel at 1-800-365-3234.

