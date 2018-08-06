Local News

Northside Pool to stay open past closing date

The pool is open Monday-Saturday 1 - 8 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The Northside Pool in Youngstown will not be closing on the date it originally was scheduled to close.

According to Dawn Turnage, director of Parks and Recreation, the pool was scheduled to close on August 8, but it will now stay open until August 18.

Turnage credits the longer season to proper staffing and an increase in community engagement.

Last year, there were zero parties at the pool. This year, there were three birthday parties and two community parties. 

The pool is open from 1 to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 

