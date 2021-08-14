Northside Farmer’s Market open every Saturday in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Oftentimes, the Youngstown area is described as a food desert, but there’s a Farmer’s Market that happens every Saturday on the city’s north side that provides fresh food for the community.

The Northside Farmer’s Market started in 2003. There, you can find fresh fruits and vegetables from at least 15 local growers.

It’s open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Elm Street, from June until mid-October.

There are also some local businesses that take part, including the Food Incubator, Prepped Wellness and Culture House Café.

“We have a lot of sweet corn now, peaches are in season, we’re just at the end of the blueberry season and summer apples are here and the fall apples will be coming on,” said Jim Converse, Farmer’s Market manager and sustainable development coordinator for the local non-profit Common Wealth.

Converse says his hope is for the farmer’s market to grow into a northside grocery market so it can continue to grow and serve the community year-round.