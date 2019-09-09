Northeast Ohio IMPACT Academy cuts ribbon on new Campbell school

These students can get an associates degree before they graduate 12th grade

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Northeast Ohio IMPACT Academy held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday at their new school in Campbell.

The IMPACT Academy is a STEM school that currently serves students in grades 7 and 8 this year.

The school is in a renovated wing of Campbell Middle School. Next year, they will be moving to a new facility.

They also plan on adding more students all the way through 12th grade until they reach full capacity.

IMPACT stands for the core values of the school, teaching students to be innovators, motivators, persevering, adaptable, critical and team players.

“This marks the beginning of the first day for students to flourish and to embrace through education,” said Campbell City Schools superintendent Matthew Bowen.

