Gina Brown spotted the girl struggling and got her out of the pool

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A lifeguard at Youngstown’s North Side Pool saved a girl from drowning Tuesday.

The pool manager said lifeguard Gina Brown spotted the girl struggling to stay above water and quickly got her out of the pool.

The girl was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital to be checked out.

She was alert and sitting up when paramedics arrived.