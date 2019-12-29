It happened around 7:30 p.m. and the fire is currently under investigation

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – On Saturday night, fire crews were on the scene of a trailer house fire on North River Road in Newton Falls.

It happened around 7:30 p.m.

At the moment, there is not much information on the fire. The fire chief was not on scene at the time.

PHOTOS: North River Road trailer fire in Newton Falls

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

The sheriff’s department was also on scene.

The fire is currently under investigation.

This story will be updated as we get more information.