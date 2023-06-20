CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Another suspect who was caught up in a sex sting in North Lima pleaded guilty in court Tuesday.

Devante Corinaldi, 28, of Youngstown, pleaded guilty to a count of engaging in prostitution and possessing criminal tools.

He was immediately sentenced to 180 days in jail on each count with 177 suspended to be served with community service. He will also be on probation for one year.

Devante is the fourth suspect out of eight to enter a plea in the case.

Beaver Township Police and the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force conducted the investigation on March 31 at Beaver Township area hotels, motels and truck stops where eight men were arrested.

All eight suspects were charged with engaging in prostitution and possessing criminal tools, however, some of the cases have been adjudicated on lesser charges and others are awaiting further court proceedings. They are as follows:

Hector Bonilla-Torres, 34, of Struthers, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of attempting to engage in prostitution. He was fined with a suspended 90-day jail sentence in lieu of two days of community service. He is to have no contact with a local motel, according to court records.

Mark Tabachino, 54, of Boardman, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempting to engage in prostitution. He was fined with a suspended 90-day jail sentence in lieu of two days of community service. He will also serve 12 months of probation.

Richard Brown, 29, of Boardman, a pretrial is set for July 4.

Erick Wade, 45, of Girard, a pretrial hearing is scheduled for July 11.

Raymond Cary, 56, of Transfer, Pa., a plea agreement hearing is set for July 25.

John O’Brien, 33, of Dillonvale, Ohio, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of disorderly conduct and was fined. He will serve nine months of probation and five days of community service. He was ordered not to have contact with a local motel.

One suspect died before his case was adjudicated.