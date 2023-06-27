NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’re buying your Fourth of July fireworks at Phantom Fireworks, you might just be picking up a product designed by local high school students.

A team of 10th-grade girls at Crestview Schools revealed their design at Phantom Fireworks in North Lima on Tuesday. The design was inspired by paintball.

The girls worked with Phantom Fireworks for around four months on the project and say while it wasn’t always easy, it’s an unreal experience to see people buying their design.

“It was very surreal and it was a really amazing experience to have this opportunity. You know, when we first started, we really had no limits. They were kind of just like, go for it, do whatever you want,” said student Zoe Mays.

The fireworks will be sold in Phantoms stores nationwide.