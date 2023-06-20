NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) – For the first time, Sheely’s Furniture and Appliance has been recognized as one of the top 100 furniture stores in the United States.

This list is put together by “Furniture Today.” Sheely’s ranked number 100 on the list.

Sheely’s was founded back in 1952 in North Lima. Just recently, the company opened a second location in Aurora.

Jessica Smith, the owner of Sheely’s, said this all comes down to amazing employees and customers.

“The lists are ranked by market share, by national sales rankings — so sales volume. However, most stores have 10, 20, you know, chain stores; they’re huge. So for us as a two-store brick and mortar, a little bit of online sales, to be able to accomplish this, it was, it was unbelievable,” Smith said,

Dale Sheely, Sr. the founder, just passed away in April. His granddaughter said he would be proud of this honor.

“I can’t even imagine what he would think, just having grown from such a small, small store in the early 50s, and now, 70-some years later, what we’re doing today is just a testament of his vision and the foundation he built, as well as my other relatives that kind of helped along the way and the community support,” Smith said.

Smith said the company is growing and looking forward to many more years of Sheely’s.