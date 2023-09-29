CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WKBN)- A man from North Lima has been charged after investigators said that he hit a Summit County deputy with his pickup truck and that the trailer he was hauling ran over the deputy outside the Jason Aldean concert at Blossom Music Center on July 20.

According to court records, Bernard Spurio Jr., 53, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of negligent assault and failing to stop at a stop sign. He pleaded not guilty, and a pretrial hearing is scheduled for Nov. 7. His trial is set for Nov. 28.

According to a police report, Spurio was hauling a trailer on Steel Corners Road and failed to stop at a stop sign, striking the deputy with the front of his pickup. Reports said that witnesses saw the tires of the trailer he was hauling travel over the deputy while he was on the ground.

A deputy said that Spurio declined to provide a written statement at the scene but that his verbal statements were recorded on an officer’s body-worn camera.

Reports said the injured deputy was taken to Akron City Hospital with critical injuries. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the deputy’s name or his condition.