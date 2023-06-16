YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three of the eight men who were caught up in a prostitution investigation in North Lima have pleaded guilty to lesser charges, according to Mahoning County Court documents.

Beaver Township Police and the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force conducted the investigation on March 31 at Beaver Township area hotels, motels and truck stops where the eight men were arrested.

All eight suspects were charged with engaging in prostitution and possessing criminal tools, however, three of the cases have been adjudicated while others are awaiting further court proceedings. They are as follows: