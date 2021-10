NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) – A North Lima man is in the Mahoning County Jail on a $50,000 bond after police say they found him with a large quantity of methamphetamine.

Samuel Lapin appeared in Mahoning County Court in Canfield Friday on drug and traffic charges.

Beaver Township Police say they arrested him Wednesday and found nearly 25 grams of meth along with drug paraphernalia.

At the time, Lapin was wanted on a warrant for breaking and entering.

He’s due back in court again next week.