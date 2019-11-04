North Jackson Things Remembered announces final seasonal job fair

The facility is looking to fill all remaining openings on the spot

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Local retailer Things Remembered announced its final seasonal job fair.

Things Remembered is looking to fill all remaining openings on the spot and complete its goal of hiring more than 600 seasonal employees.

Season Things Remembered Fulfillment Center employees enjoy a fun, collaborative environment, including complementary food, regular appreciation events, exclusive teammate sales, discounts on merchandise, comprehensive training and up to $12.80 per hour pay.

The facility operates 24 hours per day, seven days per week, supporting Things Remember, the leading retailer of personalized gifts. They are hiring seasonal employees for a variety of shifts both full and part time.

The final job fair will be Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. It will take place at its North Jackson Fulfillment Center located at 500 South Bailey Road in North Jackson.

Interested job seekers should bring two valid forms of identification and be prepared to go through the application, interview and onboarding processes all on Saturday.

There is also online applications here.