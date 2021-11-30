North Jackson shrine theft suspect arraigned on other charges in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A suspect in several thefts from a shrine in North Jackson was arraigned in Boardman Tuesday on unrelated charges.

Michael McCutcheon, 49, of Tam O’Shanter Drive in Youngstown, was arraigned before Judge Joseph Houser in Mahoning County Area Court 2 on a second degree felony charge of burglary, three fifth degree felony charges of theft and several misdemeanor charges of theft.

He pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanors and did not enter a plea to the felonies. A preliminary hearing date has yet to be set.

McCutcheon had been in the Richland County jail, where he had been since he was arrested on warrants by Jackson Township police earlier this month. He came back to Mahoning County Monday.

Details of his Boardman charges are not available except he is accused of criminal activity there on Sept. 11 and Sept. 13.

Judge Houser set his bond at $17,500. When asked if he could post that bond, McCutcheon said he could not.

McCutcheon faces two counts of petty theft from Jackson Township after he was identified as a suspect after someone let themselves into the Our Lady of Lebanon Shrine Nov. 5 and took money from the cash registers as well as taking $30 from the purse of a worker. He was identified after police received several tips.

McCutcheon also faces a burglary charge in Youngstown for a burglary there in April and charges in Austintown of breaking and entering and theft, both fifth degree felonies, for a break in there Sept. 3.