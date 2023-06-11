NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) — On Sunday, the first-ever Tough Tower Competition took place in the Valley.

The event was put on by STG Communication Services and Tri County Towers. All competitors are professionals in the telecommunications field.

“It’s awesome, there’s nothing quite like it. I don’t think I’ll ever have another job.”

These are the words Dylan Hartzell with Tri County Towers would use to describe working in the telecommunications industry, a career involving the construction and maintenance of communication towers.

Tower climbers from all over the country — some coming from as far as Texas and Utah — traveled to compete in the two-day challenge.

“They keep every single person connected with our cell phones and all that stuff,” said event coordinator Amanda Gonzalez.

Teams competed in a variety of challenges, including rescue and installation to crane maneuverability and knot-tying.

Although the vent was a competition, it’s a realistic view of what it’s like to work day-to-day in the telecommunications industry

“Every day, our guys go to site, they belt up, they climb hundreds of feet every day, and they are up there doing construction on the towers,” Gonzalez said.

Event sponsors hope to draw attention and awareness to this unique and necessary industry.

“There’s no other industry like it in the world, you get great views,” said Hartzell. “There’s some of the best people; the comradery is second to none. It’s just an awesome field.”

“It’s a different type of bravery out there, and truly special people that go out there and do that,” Gonzalez said.

The sponsors of the event are working to bring apprenticeship programs to Ohio.