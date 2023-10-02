NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – After months of construction, a new Sheetz location in North Jackson is officially open.

It’s on North Bailey Road, right off of Interstate 76. It’s the 88th Sheetz location in Ohio.

This location has 12 fuel terminals, five additional diesel fuel lanes and free overnight parking for truck drivers.

As part of the grand opening, Sheetz donated 2,500 to the Special Olympics of Ohio and another $2,500 to Second Harvest Food Bank.

“To make a difference in the fight against hunger, you know, as a food service industry. We were really struck with the statistic that one out of every five kids in America is hungry,” said Nick Ruffner, a spokesperson for Sheetz.

The store will also donate food on a weekly basis to Second Harvest as part of the chain’s “Made to Share” program.