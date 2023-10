NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man could face a life prison sentence after being indicted by a Mahoning County Grand Jury

Mark Andrews, 64, was arrested by US Marshals at a business in North Jackson Friday.

He’s charged with rape, felonious assault and child endangering involving a victim who’s under the age of 10.

Andrews is now in the Mahoning County Jail and is expected in court later this month.