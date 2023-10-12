NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Students at a local high school had special law enforcement guests Thursday.

The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team showed students of the Jackson-Milton High School drone class their arsenal of drones. The students are working to earn their Unmanned Safety Institute certification in the class.

The team showed the students how drones operate in real-life and forensic applications.

Deputy Rob Hovanec with the drone team called the opportunity a big advantage for the students.

“They have it at such a young age, whereas I started it at 35-40. They’re starting it at 17-18,” said Deputy Hovanec.

Students will earn a digital badge of completion of FAA Part 107 after completing the course, which means they will be commercially licensed to fly a drone at age 16.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.