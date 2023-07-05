NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – The coroner has been called to a house fire in North Jackson Wednesday morning.

Several crews were called to a house fire in North Jackson early Wednesday morning.

Crews arrived at the house on the 3000 block of Rosemont Avenue around 1 a.m.

As of 2:30 a.m., firefighters and police were still on scene. No word yet on if anyone was home at the time.

Police have the road blocked in the area.

First News has a crew on scene gathering information. Stay with us for updates.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox. Don’t miss the next breaking news story. Sign up for breaking news email alerts below.

Josh Frketic contributed to this report.