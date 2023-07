NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – According to Mahoning County Dispatch, a tractor-trailer caught fire Monday morning in North Jackson.

Crews are on scene at the intersection of Rosemont Road and Mahoning Avenue to put out the flames around 10:30 a.m.

Officials were unsure if there was anyone inside the truck at the time of the fire, but the road is closed in the area of the truck.

A tow truck arrived on scene around 11 a.m.

