JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A 63-year-old man from Jackson Township is sitting in the Mahoning County Jail without bond for now after appearing in court Tuesday morning.

Ronald Timlin was secretly indicted last week and arrested by U.S. Marshals on Friday.

He’s charged with sexually assaulting a child who was just nine years old at the time.

If convicted on the charges, Timlin could be sentenced to life in prison.