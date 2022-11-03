WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A North Jackson man is in the Trumbull County Jail on multiple charges, accused of stalking and attacking a woman on multiple occasions.

According to police reports, the first incident involving the suspect, 30-year-old Benjamin Strickland, Jr., was reported on September 28. A woman told police that Strickland tried getting into her home by breaking a window. She and another man locked themselves in a closet and called 911, the report stated.

Police said Strickland wasn’t there when officers arrived, but they saw the broken window and footprints around the home.

The woman suspected Strickland as he had been sending her text messages starting at 1 a.m., saying he was going to come over to her home, the report stated. She said she had blocked his phone number but said he was using an app to contact her.

The woman said Strickland had been calling, texting and showing up at her home frequently. She said during one incident, he hit her several times and choked her. Police said the woman did have bruising around her neck, arms and face at the time.

Officers were called back to the home on this Wednesday morning after a report from the same woman who said she had locked herself in her bathroom after Strickland assaulted her.

The woman told police that she met up with Strickland at a bar and that they left together but that Strickland was angry when finding out that she had spoken to an ex-boyfriend recently. She said after they got back to her home, he punched her in the face and pushed her, causing the back of her head to hit a counter.

Police said the woman had a red mark under her eye, which was swollen.

Strickland wasn’t at the home when they arrived, but he was picked up on a warrant later that morning. He faces charges of felonious assault, menacing by stalking and criminal mischief.

Strickland was arraigned Wednesday morning, where bond was set at $500,000. He’s scheduled to appear in court again at 9:15 a.m. Nov. 9.