North Jackson company pleads guilty in connection to worker death investigation

The company was charged because of the actions of its workers

Posted: Apr 24, 2019 08:32 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 24, 2019 01:03 PM EDT

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) - Extrudex Aluminum, Inc. pleaded guilty in connection with a conspiracy to obstruct justice during a 2012 accidental death investigation at the North Jackson plant. 

Federal prosecutors say that some employees at the plant were aware of potential dangers regarding a conveyor system used to move racks in and out of an oven. They say supervisors pressured employees to provide false statements to an Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigator after the racks toppled over on workers, killing John-Jack Tomlin, Jr. and injuring Dallas Bright.

Two supervisors at the plant were already individually charged in connection to the case, but Extrudex was charged as a whole for their part in concealing what their employees did to hamper the investigation, even though those employees did not inform Canada-based Extrudex management of their actions.

