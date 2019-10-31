North Bloomfield property owner speaks out after recent animal raid

Phillips says she will keep fighting for her animals

NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The day after humane agents seized animals from a North Bloomfield property, the woman who owns those animals said they were well cared for.

Walking outside her home on Durst Colebrook Road, Ronota Phillips told 27 First News that she’s devastated.

“I can’t come out back because my horses aren’t here, my animals aren’t here,” Phillips said.

On Wednesday, humane agents served a warrant at her property, taking most of her animals, including miniature ponies and a prairie dog.

“I didn’t realize my prairie dog needed a special permit. I thought my Ohio permit for wildlife would cover my prairie dog also,” Phillips said.

On Thursday, there were only a few chickens, roosters, guineas and geese left outside.

Humane agents said they took the animals as part of an investigation into a complaint about the animals’ conditions and their habitats.

“I did nothing wrong. They were fed, they have food, water, shelter. I mean, I have a little bit of mud, but welcome to Trumbull County,” Phillips said.

Phillips has a number of health complications and is battling cancer. She said her son and husband Darrell were taking care of the animals during her extended stays in hospitals.

She said her husband even previously showed investigators around.

“They never said anything like, ‘Hey, you need to clean this up,’ or ‘you need to give them a little more hay,’ or anything like that,” Phillips said.

Investigators said no charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing. Phillips says she will keep fighting for her animals.