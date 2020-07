The man lives in the 8400 block of State Route 46

NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A North Bloomfield man reported the reoccurring theft of political signs that he had in his yard.

The 64-year-old man told the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office that three Joe Biden campaign signs had been stolen from his yard.

He reported that a sign was removed several weeks ago. Two more signs were also removed some time over July 11 and 12.