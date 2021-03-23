North Bloomfield man facing charge, accused of attacking woman in Warren

The woman reported that Miller hit her and threatened her with a butcher's knife

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A North Bloomfield man is facing a felonious assault charge stemming from an incident reported on March 16.

A woman in Warren called police in the early-morning hours to report that the suspect, Kevin Miller, 25, had assaulted her.

Police said when they arrived, the woman’s cheeks were swollen and she was visibly upset.

She told police that Miller had been beating her and that he hit her in the face and kicked her in the chest, shoulder and ribs. She said he also picked up a large butcher knife from the kitchen and threatened to kill her with it, then smacking her on the arm with the side of it.

According to a police report, Miller ran once the police arrived.

Officers searched around the area but were unable to find him. He turned himself in three days later, according to court records.

Miller pleaded not guilty to the charge on Monday.