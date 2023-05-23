EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — Norfolk Southern is taking a piece of East Palestine history, refurbishing it and giving it to the village.

The railroad announced Tuesday that it will donate the company’s historic train depot, located on Market Street near the downtown area, to the village.

Norfolk Southern will restore and upgrade the exterior of the building, and the interior will be turned into a blank community space that can be developed in the future, according to the village’s vision.

A $100,000 grant will be awarded by Norfolk Southern for village leaders to transform the space into whatever they want.

“Norfolk Southern understands the historical significance this train depot represents to the community,” said Norfolk Southern Director of Corporate Giving Kristin Wong. “As I’ve talked with those who live in East Palestine, I heard early on that they wanted to own and determine the future of this central building. Today, we’re partnering together to make that happen. We’re committed to making things right in East Palestine, and it is a privilege to donate this train depot to the community, and to watch what it will become next.”

Norfolk Southern’s renovation of the landmark depot “signifies a milestone toward the village’s goal to revitalize the area while preserving and paying homage to its rich history,” company leaders wrote in a news release.

The train depot dates back to the 1890s but hasn’t been used for several decades. Norfolk Southern acquired the depot when it bought the rail line that runs through East Palestine in 1998.