NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Cats are People, Too! and Empathy for Animals are hosting their annual raffle this weekend.

It’s happening at Pet Supplies Plus in Niles.

Over 30 baskets are being raffled off with all proceeds going towards rescuing and caring for cats and kittens.

On Saturday, they had three kittens up for adoptions — two of them got adopted into the same home.

Empathy for Animals president Alyssa Oaks said these funds will make a big difference in helping strays.

“They need it more than I can really put into words, the stray cat community in our area is unimaginable right now,” Oaks said.

Those who missed the event can still visit between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday.