Nonprofit organization provides sober living for Youngstown community in long-term recovery

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -Broadway Recovery Services recently opened up as nonprofit organization to support long-term recovery for people who may need it.

Roger Ohle is a house manager at one of their sober living locations. Through the program, Ohle said he’s grown a lot.

“I’ve achieved a lot in the last eight months and I don’t think that I could have achieved a lot by myself. You know, I started my own business which I employ other people in the recovery houses,” Ohle said.

Co-founder and executive director Adam Lonardo said they provide structured living environments to help the men in recovery succeed in society.

“We have simple rules, like making your bed in the morning, being home by a certain time and one of our mottos is ‘Nothing good happens after 11 p.m. for people in recovery,”” Lonardo said.

With these residential guidelines, they also teach the men positive values about life and their importance in the society.

“Like attending a morning meditation that has a positive message so that these guys start to think more about themselves, think highly of themselves and build worth for themselves,” Lonardo said.

Lonardo said relapsing as a drug addict or alcoholic can be easy if they are not in the right environment. This is why Broadway Recovery Services allow the men to stay as long as they want.

“Our goal is to stay sober first, but reconnect as a productive member of society, with their families, with their employers.”