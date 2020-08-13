Nonprofit kicks off fundraising campaign to purchase building in East Liverpool

The Way Station hopes to expand its services with the purchase of the building on W. Fifth Street

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Way Station on Thursday announced its capital campaign dubbed “The Growing Together Campaign” with the goal of raising $150,000 to purchase the building it’s currently located in.

“Our building is four storefronts; there’s an adjoining building,” said Chaney Nezbeth, executive director of The Way Station. “This fundraising goal would purchase all of that as well as do any needed renovations.”

Right now, the Way Station occupies one storefront and works with another a couple of doors down. The agency plans to use the other two, plus some room upstairs, for merchandise, office and counseling space.

Nezbeth said a permanent location in East Liverpool is important for the people they serve since many individuals they work with don’t have transportation.

“Being in the downtown area will allow them to continue to walk to meet the services,” Nezbeth said.

The Way Station offers many services, including food, diaper and clothing distributions. It also provides support for job training and finding employment.

Just recently, the agency wrapped up its G.L.O.W program.

“It’s called Girls Leading Our World,” Nezbeth said. “We were building that program to help them do some self-esteem building, some self-awareness building, in the hopes that when they have to make some important life choices, that they do have the skills needed to make those right choices.”

They also provide kits with household items to those who have lost their homes due to fire, domestic abuse, or are homeless for any reason and are getting back on their feet.

“This is just a little bit of what we do in the East Liverpool location, and we need to be close to the people we serve,” Nezbeth said.

They also have a location in Columbiana, and one of their most successful programs at both sites is the Pathways to Independence Program offered a couple times per year.

“Pathways is a one-year commitment for those who participate, and we walk alongside them to help them develop goals that will help them get themselves out of poverty,” Nezbeth said. “We really have learned that it helps no one for us to sit down and say, ‘This is what you should do.’”

She added they don’t want to stand over individuals, rather, they want to provide the tools needed to get out of poverty.

“We’re so excited to have the opportunity to purchase this building,” Nezbeth said.

The Way Station accepts donations. So far, the fundraiser has raised $60,000.

Donors can write a check to the Way Station, donate online at thewaystationinc.org, or stop into one of the locations.

“What we’re looking forward to in having our own space in a permanent location is that we can grow our mission, but we can also be a catalyst for other nonprofits, other ministries in the community,” Nezbeth said.

She added the building already houses Turquoise Tables, whose proceeds benefit a local food ministry.

“So by having more space available to us, any other face-to-face ministry that doesn’t have a brick and mortar building can come to The Way Station, use our space, and we can work together to fill the needs of those that are in need,” she said.

The building is located at 125 W. Fifth St. in East Liverpool.

