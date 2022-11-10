During the month of November, the Movember organization and physicians around the country are bringing awareness to and supporting men tackling prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide.

According to the Movember Organization, men are less likely to seek mental health support than woman, this could be because of the negative stigma surrounding Men seeking mental Health care.

Men are less likely to openly talk about their emotions than women. Men are more reluctant to take action when they don’t feel physically or mentally well compared to females.

Men are 24% less likely than women to have visited a doctor within the past 5 years.

It’s tough to tell exactly why men don’t want to seek help they see it as maybe weak, other people are fearful of what’s going on with them it seems like more of this misunderstanding that if they do come to the physician and talk about it, its embarrassing,” said family physician Benjamin Brocker of Eisenhauer Primary Care.

Eisenhower Primary Care says they see twice as many women come fourth to talk about their mental health compared to men. The Movember Organization says men bringing up conversations about their mental health is actually a sign of strength and resilience.

According to Movember Organization, testicular cancer is the most common cancer in young American men. It is most common among men aged 15-39. Globally around 10.8 million men are living with or beyond prostate cancer.

“They come in and they feel something, maybe an irregualrity on one side of their scrotum, it can be tender it doesnt necessarily have to be tender, sometimes they come in they have pain, sometimes they feel fullness, it can kinda be vague symptoms but they notice something is there,” said Brocker.

Eisenhauer Primary Care recommends men aged 20 years old and beyond should get an annual physical exam from their doctor. This will lessen the likelihood of developing diseases like testicular or prostate cancer. In addition, mental health screenings for boys and men are becoming more frequent and should be taken advantage of.

For men, taking these health concerns seriously, asking difficult questions and being mindful of health risks will give the best chance of living a long, healthy and happy life.