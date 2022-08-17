COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A nonprofit foundation is joining forces with a local brewery to raise funds for pediatric patients and their families with a tap party on Sunday.

The event will start at 10 a.m. Sunday at Birdfish Brewing in Columbiana.

Vail’s Voice, a new foundation established to help pediatric patients diagnosed with serious or prolonged illnesses, has teamed up with Birdfish Brewing to offer a new “Vail’s Ale” brew. Each can will feature custom artwork by artists from Purple Cat, and a portion of the proceeds will go toward the foundation.

The event will also offer food trucks, Indian food, art and merchandise for sale, music and basket raffles.

Vail’s Voice was named after Vail Marie Rohan, who was diagnosed with Down syndrome and congenital heart disease before her birth in August 2020. In her short life, she’s undergone many hospitalizations and procedures, and the organization is meant to use her story as a way to help other children in the Valley.

Those interested in helping raise funds through raffle basket or item donation can reach out to Saunni Russo at 330-501-7576.