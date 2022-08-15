YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local department store made a sizeable donation on Monday and saw some home improvements.

Habitat for Humanity of the Mahoning Valley, a local housing nonprofit organization, received a check from Sheely’s Furniture and Appliance Co. for $4,003.

The department store presented the check at a rehabilitation home on Lansdowne Boulevard. They also got to tour the house to see the progress of the improvements made to the home.

Sheely’s holds various fundraising efforts and makes a donation to one local nonprofit organization each quarter. They selected Habitat for Humanity as the second quarter recipient.