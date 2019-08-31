Nonprofit builds new natural play area at Mosquito Lake

Each week, the play area has been expanding a little more

(WKBN) – The Friends of Mosquito Lake State Park led the way in building a new nature play area in the park’s campgrounds.

It includes several teepees, a play house and other natural features. Almost everything is made out of materials found in and around the park.

Each week, Mosquito Lake Nature Play has been expanding a little more.

“We are watching where the kids go here, then we go see what they are doing and then will develop those areas also,” said camp host John Thatcher.

There is also a creek in the play area where kids can hunt for crayfish or salamanders.

There are often building projects where kids are asked to help build new features in the playground.