Non-profits reflect on COVID challenges and look to work in new year

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local nonprofits have stepped up during this difficult year to help those who need it most.

Leaders at Second Harvest Food Bank and the Warren Family Mission say this year has been a challenge.

“We anticipate that we will be around 16 million pounds of food. That is four and half million pounds more than last year, and last year was a record-breaking year for us,” said Kim Brock, spokesperson for Second Harvest Food Bank.

Over the years, food pantries have always served a vital role in our communities. This year, due to the pandemic, they were counted on more than usual.

Brock says they had to adjust to make sure no one went hungry.

“We were seeing a 40% increase in the need for food, locally, so we had to take steps to help support our pantries that were in operation and kind of fill those gaps for the ones that weren’t,” she said.

One of those agencies is the Warren Family Mission. Dominic Mararri says it was a trying year but with the help of the community, they were able to feed those in need.

“This year, we were able to provide 145,250 meals with our hot meals services that we do twice a day and six days a week,” Mararri said.

Mararri has been keeping track of the uptick since March. In total, the mission gave out 20,368 supplemental food bags to those in need.

“It was definitely a spike in numbers through those months. People didn’t know how they would put food on the table. There was a shortage in toilet paper, hand sanitizer, just the bare essentials, and it created a sense of where is my next meal coming from?” Mararri said.

Through events like their Easter Dinner, Bike giveaway & their Thanksgiving & Christmas meal, the mission was able to keep people fed and encouraged through this difficult year. One of their most memorable food drives happened at Packard Park. It was one week after the stay at home order was issued.

“They weren’t packing in there for a concert. It was for food. Over 900 cars came. We did that with the help of Mayor Doug Franklin, and Warren City helped us to use that park to get that food to people,” Mararri said.

While they were able to help the community with essential needs, not all of their events were able to happen. Mararri says they’re grateful for what they were able to do and looks forward to continuing their mission through the new year.

“When you see a steady increase in numbers and food coming and going so quickly and people in lines lined up, that is what keeps me and the organization going. Just trying to help people and provide food for our hungry friends and neighbors,” Mararri said.

