YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – West Side Cats is urging people to not drop off cats or kittens at shelters.

Not only is it run entirely on volunteers, but they have over 60 cats and kittens in their shelter right now.

The shelter tells First News they are getting 10 or more calls a day already about kittens, and they can only take in what they can handle, both physically and financially.

They are looking for people to foster and adopt these cats, since they are just about at capacity.

They also try to catch strays in your area and trap, neuter and return them so females don’t keep having litters.

“That’s the big need for fosters too because we have all these kittens. And we need to get the older ones adopted…And then the kittens come in from the fosters and we need to make room for them too,” said Sheri Hufnagel from West Side Cats.

West Side Cats is in need of food, litter, and funds for vet care.

They also have an online Auction May 19-21 to benefit the shelter. They will be selling hand-made items and unique services. Items start at $5 and bids are made in $5 increments. Items can be delivered locally and gift cards can be mailed or emailed.

They will also have Kitten Yoga on June 24. Four classes will be offered:

12-1p.m.

1:30-2:30p.m.

3-4p.m.

4:30-5:30p.m.

Bring a towel or yoga mat, tickets are $25. The yoga will be at 2438 Elm Rd. in Cortland.