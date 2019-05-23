Non-profit organization celebrates distribution of 1 million diapers Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A group that helps needy families throughout the Valley celebrated a big milestone Wednesday night.

Project MKC recently gave away its millionth diaper.

The group started passing out diapers in 2012 and at first, it was just a few hundred. Now, the group gives around 45,000 diapers a month to community partners to distribute to families in need.

"No government agencies provide diapers to their clients. So it's the people who have the fewest resources that have less options of where to go to receive their diapers," said Project MKC's Jana Coffia.

Project MKC gets the diapers at a discounted rate through a purchasing program. Members then give the diapers to children services, Help Me Grow and area churches to distribute.