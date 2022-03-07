COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Way Station serves families and individuals in need in Columbiana County. They’re continuing that mission this week with their first-ever job fair on Thursday.

“They are going to be greeted first thing with our registration table and they will get registered because we want to make sure everybody has the chance to participate in our raffle,” said Ellen Stryffeler, outreach coordinator for The Way Station.

That raffle could land you a laptop, thermos and some gift cards, among other things.

“A starting at new job care package type of thing,” Stryffeler said.

Then people can visit companies in fields like retail, health care, manufacturing and administration.

“For every table that they go to or workshop that they participate in, they’ll get another ticket to increase their odds of winning,” Stryffeler said.

Those workshops are meant to help people get ready to land a new job.

“Twenty-minute one-on-one sessions with a professional to help them build a resume if they don’t have one. If they’re really nervous about interviews or just struggling with that aspect, they can do a mock interview with someone and get direct feedback in that moment,” Stryffeler said.

One of the workshops pairs you with a shopper to help you pick out clothes that would be appropriate for an interview, free of charge.

The job fair is being held this Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at The Way Station in Columbiana.

Anyone can go but it’s encouraged that people sign up for the workshops beforehand on The Way Station’s Facebook page.

The job fair will also give people a chance to network and meet people face-to-face and make a connection that can be hard to do when submitting applications online.

“To be able to submit your application and be able to call and say, ‘I met so and so at the job fair,’ and maybe they can put that face to that name. That maybe puts you a little higher on their list,” Stryffeler said.

The job fair allows The Way Station to combine their program called “Jobs: Ready Set Go” with a job fair. People can bring a resume if they want but it’s not necessary.