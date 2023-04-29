MERCER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – A local non-profit is hosting a fundraising event to benefit animal shelters in the valley.
All Paws Matter is getting ready for their large auction.
All Paws Matter is hosting a basket auction this afternoon here at the Mercer County Shrine Club in Hermitage.
Organizers say they have over 200 items including 3 specialty items. Those include a refrigerator, lottery board and a restaurant board FILLED with gift cards.
All the proceeds go right back to the community animal shelters.
The auction starts this afternoon from 2 to 6 p.m. and there will also be a 50/50 raffle to win, a bake sale and merchandise to purchase.
All Paws Matter originally was going to host a spaghetti dinner but unfortunately had to cancel the dinner.
Either way, it is expected to be a great event.