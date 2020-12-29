Nominations open for Red Cross’ 2021 Acts of Courage Award

The Red Cross is asking if you know someone who lives or works in northern Ohio who performed a heroic act this year

(WKBN) – While this year has been unlike any other, ordinary individuals still rose to the occasion to help someone in need of a hero.

The Red Cross is asking if you know someone who lives or works in Ashtabula, Columbiana, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Summit or Trumbull counties who performed a heroic act this year, to vote for them for the 2021 Acts of Courage Award!

“With this pandemic, there’s been many episodes and opportunities and this is a privilege and opportunity to acknowledge those who give back to our community, not looking for recognition but because of what they’ve done is worthy of recognition,” said Rev. Lewis Macklin, Holy Trinity Missionary Baptist Church.

You can nominate someone on the Red Cross’ website.