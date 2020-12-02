Nominations open for free Christmas dinner for local family affected by pandemic

Nominations are being accepted through December 14

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Branded Communications Agency and Kelly Consulting are hoping to give the gift of a Christmas dinner to a local family impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

They’re asking for nominations for a four-person meal from the Chophouse restaurant in Warren.

The dinner will be delivered to the winning family on Christmas Eve.

“If someone has lost a job, or you know, they’re struggling, we want them to be able to still have this opportunity to celebrate Christmas dinner,” said Jasmyne Brandon, of Branded Communications.

Nominations can be sent to SundayCrew2020@gmail.com. They’ll be accepted through December 14.

The winner will be announced on the 18th.