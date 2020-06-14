Noah’s Lost Ark seeking help after losing thousands of dollars in specialty meat

This comes at a time that the animal rescue has not earned admission revenue due to being closed during the COVID-19 pandemic

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Noah’s Lost Ark is looking for community help after losing thousands of dollars in meat for big cats at the facility.

A representative from Noah’s Lost Ark said an electrical issue caused their walk-in freezer to break, ruining all of the meat that was inside.

The nonprofit animal rescue said a large portion of the meat was shipped from Central Nebraska Packing, a specialized company that provides food for their elderly big cats and those with special needs.

They lost about $5,500 in specialty meat and $1,500 in regular meat.

Noah’s Lost Ark is asking the public for donations during this time, which can be made on their website.

They are also asking for help finding a new walk-in freezer for a reasonable price or from a reputable company. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to them on their Facebook page.