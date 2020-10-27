No spring break for Westminster College students this year

Students will be getting two "self-care days" instead

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Westminster College is modifying its spring 2021 schedule, eliminating spring break and shortening the semester, in an attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The first day of the spring semester is January 19, but it will finish April 30 — a week earlier than originally planned.

These changes are all an effort to minimize coronavirus risks from travel, and the mass exit and return of students to campus.

Students will be getting “self-care days” on February 18 and March 16, when there will be no classes.

Final exams will happen May 3 through 6. Commencement is scheduled for May 8.

No changes have been made to the summer semester, which starts June 7.

