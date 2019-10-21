‘No Shave November’ kicks off early in Austintown with early detection event

During "Movemeber," men are encouraged to grow beards to strike up a conversation about prostate cancer

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We are getting ready to celebrate “Movember,” or “No Shave November.” It’s an effort to get men talking about prostate cancer. One local survivor has an important message to send out to others.

Mercy Health says it’s never too early for early detection.

“If you see somebody who normally would be clean shaven and they have a beard or a mustache all of a sudden, start the conversation. Ask them why,” said Paul Homick, president of the Mercy Health Foundation for the Mahoning Valley.

Homick was one of the speakers at a Movember event on Monday at Mercy Health’s Partners for Urology Health Center.

In 2019, 252 men across the Valley had PSA screenings for prostate cancer, 65 of them for the first time.

The early screening is a simple blood test that takes about 15 seconds.

“Twenty-five men required additional follow up, their PSA levels were elevated. They required additional followup with the doctor to determine what was happening,” Homick said.

Austintown Police Chief Bob Gavalier and Lt. Tom Collins, along with Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown, were on hand at the event to raise awareness of early detection.

Steve Burbrink was also there. He is a seven-year prostate cancer survivor.

Burbrink’s cancer was detected back in 2012 while he was working on the new generation version of the Chevy Cruze for General Motors.

“I was fortunate. I had no clue where this disease was going to go or anything about prostate cancer and how this can be resolved by an early blood test,” he said.

Burbrink now works part-time at Austintown Fitch High School. He also heads up a support group called Man Up in Cornersburg, which meets bi-monthly for men with stories of prostate cancer.

A Shave-Off of the Beards event will be held at Austintown Fitch High School on Dec. 2 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.