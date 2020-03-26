Primary not rescheduled: Ohioans urged to complete mail-in absentee ballots

The absentee ballot needs to be postmarked by April 28

(WKBN) – Ohio’s Primary Election is still March 17 and will not be rescheduled, but mail-in ballots will be taken until April 28.

The legislature passed the measure Wednesday and sent it to the governor.

So, what does this mean for voters? You can apply for an absentee ballot.

Once you get the ballot in the mail, fill it out and send it in. It needs to be postmarked by April 28.

The League of Women Voters opposes the move, stating that the deadline does not give voters enough time. Earlier this month, a woman had her initial request for an absentee ballot rejected because of a mistake on the form.

“I work for the League of Women Voters. This is beyond embarrassing. I train people in voter registration, I work with people to get these forms done all the time and I was just in shock,” said Nazek Hapasha.

This is why voters are being urged to fill out the application and send it back as soon as possible.