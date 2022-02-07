YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man accused of smashing thousands of dollars of religious statuary outside a Youngstown church will not have to go to prison, at least for now.

Caleb Vancampen, of East Palestine, was ordered to undergo intensive mental health counseling and treatment in exchange for his guilty plea Monday.

He was arrested a year ago after after being caught on surveillance video destroying a number of statues at the Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

In addition to his treatment, Vancampen was ordered to make restitution equal to the church’s insurance deductable, since the rest of the damage was covered.