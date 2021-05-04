No one injured after Youngstown home shot up early Tuesday

Police found six bullet holes in the house and a spent 9mm casing in the street

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said no one was injured after a West Side home was damaged by gunfire early Tuesday.

Police were called just after 2 a.m. to a home in the 1600 block of First Street, where witnesses said they were upstairs when they heard gunfire. When they came downstairs, they found damage to the walls done by bullets.

Reports said there were six bullet holes in the home, and police found a spent 9mm shell casing in the street.

The people in the home said they heard a loud car in the area just before the shots were fired.